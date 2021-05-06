363 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 363 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 40,442.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

• A man in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,732 active cases, 36,724 people have recovered, and 123 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 40 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 986.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 34 cases in the Northern health region

• 28 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 23 cases in the Southern Health region

• 263 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,947 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 681,038.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.