A 32-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP raided a home on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Tuesday, seizing drugs and cash.

Police executed a search warrant on Spence Drive where they seized approximately 90 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Nelson House RCMP continue to investigate.