All Manitoba Adults Can Now Book a COVID-19 Vaccine

WINNIPEG — All Manitobans aged 18 and older can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The province has lowered the age eligibility by 27 years in about the last week.

Johanu Botha, co-lead of the provincial vaccination effort, says things have been moving ahead of schedule due in part to large and steady supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

He says the aim now is to have everyone aged 12 and up get their first dose by June 9.

Second doses will start being available in the second half of May.

Botha says that campaign should take a month or two to complete.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.

Changes to AstraZeneca availability

Manitoba is adjusting its approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine in response to ongoing evidence and supply. First doses can continue to be administered, but only to people who might not otherwise be immunized at other sites. Most doses of this vaccine will now be held for second-dose immunizations only, so people who have received their first dose of this vaccine will be able to receive their second dose within the recommended time frames, following national clinical guidance.

Manitoba is also monitoring decisions on whether different types of vaccines can be used to administer second doses. This decision does not affect Manitoba’s overall timeframe for ensuring all Manitobans 18 and over who wish to be vaccinated to be able to receive a first dose of other vaccines by June 8.

View this week’s vaccine technical briefing:

Manitoba Vaccine Briefing – May 12, 2021 by ChrisDca on Scribd

— With files from The Canadian Press