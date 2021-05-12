Senior Threatened with Knife During Flower Robbery











Winnipeg police have arrested a man after a flower robbery in the Kern Park neighbourhood last Sunday.

Police say a 70-year-old man witnessed his flower pots being stolen at around 7 p.m. from his front yard and confronted the thieves. A male suspect was placing the pots into a vehicle when he closed the trunk on the homeowner’s head and pointed a knife at him.

The suspect, along with a 36-year-old woman, fled with the stolen flowers.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday on robbery-related charges. He was released on a promise to appear.

The woman was arrested but released without charges.