364 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 43,143.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 3,940 active cases, 38,203 people have recovered, and 162 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 50 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,000.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 50 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 47cases in the Southern Health region

• 223 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,567 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 705,377.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.