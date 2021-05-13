Manitoba Sets Single-Day Record with 560 New COVID-19 Cases











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 43,700. The number also sets a new daily high for single-day cases. The previous record was 546 cases on November 23, 2020.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,046 active cases, 38,652 people have recovered, and 183 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 49 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,002.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 38 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 27 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 30 cases in the Southern Health region

• 431 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,767 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 710,248.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.