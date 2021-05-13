Vehicle Registration Fees Dropping July 1











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is reducing vehicle registration fees by 10 percent starting July 1.

The province says the reduction will keep $15 million in the pockets of Manitobans and is the second such reduction in two years.

The fee decrease, first announced in the province’s 2021 budget, applies to non-commercial vehicles, resulting in an annual registration fee of $129 for most cars, sport utility vehicles and light trucks. Owners of other non-commercial vehicles including motorcycles/mopeds, farm and personal-use trucks and trailers will also benefit from reduced registration fees.

The current vehicle registration fee in the province is $139.