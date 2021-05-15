Winnipeg Zoo Turns to Public to Name Baby Llamas













WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo needs some help naming two baby llamas.

Known officially as crias, both llamas were born earlier this month to separate mothers, Latte and Chai, respectively.

“The protective nature of llamas is deeply rooted in the history of the species, which was domesticated thousands of years ago,” said Grant Furniss, senior director, animal care and conservation, Assiniboine Park Zoo.

“Those instincts will become more evident as these little llamas mature, but for now, they are busy exploring, playing and learning. They are a wonderful and welcome addition to Aunt Sally’s Farm and it will be fun to watch them grow!”

Llamas are the domesticated version of wild guanacos and are related to camels, alpacas, vicunas and other members of the camelid family.

The public can help the zoo name the animals through an online poll running now until midnight on Monday, May 17.

The list of options includes:

Liberty (Tea)

Pekoe

Hazelnut

Honey

Cinnamon

Cocoa Bean

Jasmine

Voters can choose two names from the shortlist. The results will be announced on the zoo’s social media channels on Tuesday, May 18.