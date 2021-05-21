Manitoba Mailing Education Property Tax Rebate Cheques











WINNIPEG — Property owners in Manitoba can expect to see a cheque in their mailbox beginning next week.

The province is mailing out education property tax rebate cheques to owners of residential, farm and commercial properties.

The $248 million in rebates will go to approximately 658,000 eligible properties, based on municipal assessment information.

“Our government promised to start phasing out the education property tax in 2021, which will return nearly $250 million this year to Manitobans who own homes, farms and businesses,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding.

“The education property tax phase-out represents the largest tax savings in Manitoba history and protects Manitobans’ hard-earned incomes by offering much-needed tax relief.”

Property owners don’t need to apply for the rebate, as the province will calculate the amount and automatically mail cheques before the municipal property tax due date.

The rebate this year will be 25 percent, which will increase to 50 percent in 2022. Other property owners will see a 10 percent rebate this year.

The average rebate is estimated to be $1,140 per property over the next two years.