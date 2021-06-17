CN Upgrading Manitoba Rail Lines in $95M Investment













WINNIPEG — CN is investing $95 million to upgrade rail lines in Manitoba as part of a larger $3 billion infrastructure commitment across its network.

The work includes replacing nearly 47 kilometres of rail, installing approximately 118,000 new railroad ties, rebuilding 17 road crossing surfaces, and maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year,” said James Thompson, vice-president, western region at CN, in a release.

CN employs approximately 2,400 people in Manitoba and has made $610 million in capital investments in the province over the last five years.