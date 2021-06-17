Winnipeg Ice Announce ‘Battle of Manitoba’ Home Opener













The Winnipeg Ice have announced their home opening game for the 2021-2022 season, and it’ll be a Battle of Manitoba against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The first game of the season will be on October 2, 2021. This will be the WHL team’s first game back at the Wayne Fleming Arena, dubbed the “Ice Cave”, since the end of their 2019-2020 season. All games for the shortened 2020-2021 season were played at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

Currently, no other scheduled game dates have been announced.

The Winnipeg Ice have launched a priority waiting list for tickets. More information can be found on the Winnipeg Ice website.

— Staff