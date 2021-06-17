183 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 54,915.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,532 active cases, 51,271 people have recovered, and 155 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 40 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,112.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 34 cases in the Northern health region

• 20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 27 cases in the Southern Health region

• 90 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,079 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 809,449.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.