Blue Bombers and Local Craft Breweries Team Up for New Season













The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced today that fans will be able to enjoy local craft beer offerings when IG Field reopens this summer.

Brazen Hall Brewing Company and Trans Canada Brewing Company brews available throughout the stadium alongside local food offerings at special Home Grown stands, as well as Molson Coors products.

“Bringing Local craft beer to IG Field has been a priority for us and with the support of our new official beer partner, Molson Coors, we were able to deliver on that for our fans,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “Brazen Hall and Trans Canada Brewing Company will be great additions to our stadium offerings.”

The Steel Cut Blonde Ale and Haze Bomb Juicy Pale Ale from Brazen Hall and Bluebeary Ale and Avenger American Pale Ale from Trans Canada Brewing Company will be available.

“Our passion for our Blue Bombers is close to our passion for brewing beer,” said Kristján Kristjánsson, president and culinary director at Brazen Hall. “We are thrilled officially find a way to intertwine the two by bringing our beer and special food pairings to IG Field.”

“We are honoured to be one of the first local brewers and represent the local craft beer industry at IG Field,” said Josh van den Ende, Sales and Events Leader at Trans Canada Brewing Company. “We can’t wait to serve our beers to the passionate fans that will fill the stadium this season.”

Bombers fans can get their first taste at IG Field at the home opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats August 5th.

— Staff