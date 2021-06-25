85 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 55,777.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from Southern Health linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,635 active cases, 53,007 people have recovered, and 98 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,135.

Friday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 53 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,625 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 823,640.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

