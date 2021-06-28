61 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 56,036.

No additional deaths were reported.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,454 active cases, 53,443 people have recovered, and 95 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,139.

Monday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health

• 27 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,468 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 828,130.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.