Manitoba RCMP have charged one person after a drug seizure on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Officers with the Powerview detachment executed a search warrant at a home in the community on July 12, where they seized half an ounce of cocaine, various prescription medication, cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Ramsey Courchene, 30, of Sagkeeng First Nation, was charged with multiple drug offences. He will appear in court on October 6, 2021.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.