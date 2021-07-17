Home » News » Police Lay Charges Against Son in Father’s Death

July 17, 2021 1:30 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWinnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a death in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Maryland Street at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday and located a 64-year-old deceased man.

The victim has been identified as Salvatore Pellettieri of Winnipeg. His son, Donato Salvatore Pellettieri, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


