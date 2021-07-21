Winnipeg Public Libraries Expanding Services













Winnipeg’s public libraries are expanding services to the public beginning July 26.

Under recent changes to provincial public health guidelines, city-run libraries will resume collection browsing, membership and account assistance, computer use (limited capacity), printing and photocopying, as well as self-checkout and self-pickup of holds.

“Capacity at the branches will be limited, and visitors may be directed to a queue until space is available,” the city said in a release. “Visitors are encouraged to plan for shorter visits.”

Study tables won’t be available and some seating and play areas have been removed to encourage physical distancing. Millennium Library’s ideaMILL makerspace will remain closed for now, and class visits/tours are on hold. In addition, city libraries won’t be accepting bookings for meeting, and program rooms.