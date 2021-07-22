Jack Approved as City’s New CAO in 14-2 Vote













WINNIPEG — Michael Jack is the city’s new chief administrative officer after a vote by city council.

Councillors voted 14-2 in favour of Jack on Thursday, inserting the longtime civil servant into the city’s top administrative role.

“In his roles as director of legal services and city solicitor, chief operating officer, chief corporate services officer and deputy chief administrative officer, Mr. Jack has built positive, trusting work relationships with members of council, employees across all civic departments, and with the city’s private and public sector external partners,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a statement.

“He is passionate about our city and I’m confident in his ability to lead our public service today and into the future.”

Jack replaces outgoing interim CAO Mike Ruta, who is now retiring.

Couns. Shawn Nason (Transcona) and Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) voted to oppose the promotion.

Jack begins his new role on July 23.