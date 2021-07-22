Soil Moisture, River Levels Are Near Record Lows in Many Areas of Manitoba













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says ongoing dry weather has pushed river levels and soil moisture to near-record lows in many areas.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says low precipitation amounts dating back to last September show no sign of letting up.

He says most southern and central water basins have received 200 to 250 millimetres less precipitation than normal in that time.

Schuler says Lake Manitoba, Lake St. Martin and Lake Winnipegosis are all at historic lows.

Manitoba’s agriculture minister has emergency powers in the event of a severe water shortage, including cancellation of water usage licences and permits.

Schuler raised the powers as a possibility, but says there’s been no discussion yet on invoking them.