Goldeyes Returning to Winnipeg for Home Opener on Aug. 3













WINNIPEG — The boys of summer are returning to the city as the Winnipeg Goldeyes host their home opener on August 3.

After receiving government approval for COVID-19 safety measures, Shaw Park will once again open its gates for the first of 20 regular-season games this season.

“The Winnipeg Goldeyes are ecstatic to finally return to home,” said Goldeyes’ owner Sam Katz in a statement.

“We are grateful to the government and health authorities for allowing us a path to host games at Shaw Park. We are especially excited for our loyal fans that will finally be able to attend a Goldeyes game for the first time in almost two years.”

The last time the Fish played at home was September 2, 2019.

Fans will have to be fully vaccinated to attend Shaw Park, which will be operating at 100 percent capacity. Mask use will be required for all indoor spaces in the ballpark, including the box office, washrooms, and merchandise store. Masks are encouraged to be worn on the concourse and in the seating bowl.

The Goldeyes say all players and coaches from both the home and visiting teams will be fully vaccinated upon their entry into Canada.

The baseball club will be contacting season ticket and mini-pack holders with ticket options for the remainder of the 2021 season in the coming days. Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.