Man Charged with Trying to Organize Blue Bombers Blockade

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after he tried to organize a blockade ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game on August 5.

Police were alerted Thursday to a local anti-vaccination protest being organized on social media.

Police say the man was organizing people online to congregate and block all of the roads entering IG Field before the Bombers game next month. Under recent changes to public health orders, only fully immunized people will be allowed to attend the game, which is being held at 100 percent capacity.

The suspect in question was bound by a court order prohibiting the promotion and organization of gatherings contrary to any order made under the Public Health Act.

Patrick Joseph Robert Allard, 39, of Winnipeg, has been charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.