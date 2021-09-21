Woman Arrested After Road Rage Incidents in South Winnipeg













Winnipeg police say a woman was arrested last Sunday after multiple road rage incidents in the south end of the city.

Police were called at around 10 p.m. about an erratic driver in the area of Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard/Dalhousie Drive (south intersection).

Shortly later, police were called to the Sage Creek area after a separate caller reported being rammed multiple times by the same vehicle. A third caller reported seeing the same vehicle collide with a light standard and driving through a fenced yard.

Air 1 was brought in to assist in locating the suspect, who was spotted in a restaurant drive-thru in the first 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard. A 37-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested after exiting the extensively damaged vehicle.

Police say once the suspect earlier left the Richmond West/Fort Richmond area, she began aggressively tailgating an unknown driver on the South Perimeter Highway, flashing her headlights and slowing down in front of him. She later rammed the vehicle several times, when the victim fled into a nearby parking lot. The suspect continued to ram his vehicle and followed the victim until she lost control and the man was able to flee.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, faces charges of impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with demand and assault with a weapon.

She was released to appear in court at a later date.