Free Egg Sandwiches in Old Market Square for ‘World Egg Day’













WINNIPEG — Manitoba Egg Farmers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of World Egg Day with something all Winnipeggers love — free food.

On Friday, MEF will be giving away free egg sandwiches made by culinary arts students from Red River College Polytechnic.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of World Egg Day, and what better way to do it by eating local eggs,” said Catherine Kroeker-Klassen, chair of MEF. “Our Manitoba eggs are versatile and nutritious and provide us with high-quality protein perfect for fuelling our day.”

The free breakfast will be happening from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on October 8 at Old Market Square where egg sandwiches and coffee will be waiting.