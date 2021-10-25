Jim Toth Returns to 680 CJOB with New Show













WINNIPEG — Sports radio broadcaster Jim Toth is returning to 680 CJOB with a new show.

The aptly named “Jim Toth Show” will air weekdays from 1-3 p.m. and feature news of the day with an eye on the sports world.

Toth will also be joining Cameron Poitras as co-host for “Jets at Noon,” which will be extended to a full hour. Both of the shows launch on November 1.

Winnipeg listeners may have already noticed Toth’s presence on the 680 AM dial over the last few months, where he’s been filling in from time to time.

Toth, a 27-year broadcast veteran, was previously on air at the former TSN 1290 before the Bell Media-owned station flipped formats earlier this year.

No stranger to Winnipeg’s news and information leader, Toth took over the “680 CJOB Sports Show” in May 2011 and moved to a full-time gig as CJOB’s lead Winnipeg Jets reporter and host of the “Jim Toth Upperdeck Sports Show” in September of that year.

“We’re excited to welcome back respected broadcaster Jim Toth to the CJOB team. Jim’s sense of humour, valuable sports knowledge and passion for community stories have drawn in engaging listeners and we’re pleased to have him round out our weekday lineup,” said Heather Steele, 680 CJOB manager, talk & talent, in a statement.