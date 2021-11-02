University of Manitoba Faculty Begins Strike Action













WINNIPEG — Faculty at the University of Manitoba is officially on strike after reaching an impasse with the administration over the latest round of contract negotiations.

Members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association began picketing Tuesday morning following the rejection of a final offer made by the U of M on Monday night.

“The University of Manitoba administration has chosen not to invest in the future of our faculty and our university, leaving us no choice except to strike,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president.

“Students know that faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. It is disappointing that the university administration did not want to exercise its independence from the provincial government and provide stability for students by accepting our offer and avoiding a strike.”

The U of M presented an offer that would have included a two-year monetary proposal with 5.9% increases from both general salary increases and changes to the salary structure that would increase total salaries an average of 9.5% over two years.

“We are disappointed that UMFA has rejected our offer and moved to strike,” said Michael Benarroch, U of M president and vice-chancellor.

“We strongly believe it’s a fair deal as it would allow us to recruit new faculty with more competitive offers, support faculty retention, and ensure faculty wages remain competitive with their U15 counterparts as they advance in their careers. We hope to be back at the table soon.”