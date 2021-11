Second Show Added for Chelsea Handler in Winnipeg













Comedian Chelsea Handler has added a second Winnipeg show to her upcoming tour this winter.

Handler will now play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Thursday, March 10, as well as on the original date of Friday, March 11.

Tickets to the second show on the “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Use promo code CHELSEA until 10 p.m. tonight.