‘Whose Live Anyway?’ Improv Tour Coming to Club Regent Event Centre













WINNIPEG — The jokes will be flying in 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedic skits during the “Whose Live Anyway?” improv tour.

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will perform on June 4, 2022 at the Club Regent Event Centre.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and guests might be asked to join the cast onstage.

Tickets to the all-ages show go on sale November 12 through Ticketmaster starting at $44 plus fees.