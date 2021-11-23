MPI Implementing New Vaccination Policy

WINNIPEG — Beginning in January, anyone wishing to take a road test to obtain their driver’s licence in Manitoba will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

The new Manitoba Public Insurance policy takes effect January 3, 2022 as the Crown corporation says COVID-19 variants pose increasingly significant risks.

The policy also applies to anyone taking an in-office cognitive assessment, as well as third-party consultants, volunteers, board members and contractors, including students and instructors in the Driver Z program.

“MPI is committed to taking reasonable precautions it considers necessary to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and the general public against the transmission and to reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19,” said Eric Herbelin, MPI president and CEO. “As such, this policy will be effective for the duration of the pandemic and will be reviewed regularly.”

MPI says customers accessing other company services won’t be required to adhere to the policy, but will still have to follow all health and safety protocols in place, including self-screening and wearing a mask at all times.