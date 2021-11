Rick Mercer to Host ‘Just For Laughs’ Tour in Winnipeg

Comedian Rick Mercer will host the “Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada” when it stops in Winnipeg next spring.

Mercer will lead the team of comics at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, May 13, 2022, including Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini, and Ivan Decker.

The Just For Laughs Tour has been bringing some of its favourite comedians to Canadians from coast to coast for almost 20 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.