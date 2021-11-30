Comedian Vir Das to Play The Burt in February

India’s biggest English-speaking comedian, Vir Das, is bringing his Manic Man World Tour to Winnipeg this winter.

The Just For Laughs and Netflix star will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir Das has now crossed over to become a global comedy sensation, filling an international vacancy for an authentic Indian perspective and being hailed by Variety magazine as a “Top 10 Comic To Watch.” Vir will next be seen in the Judd Apatow film “The Bubble” for Netflix.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster beginning at $35.50 plus fees.