Winnipeg Police Officer Charged Following Crash with Motorcycle

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged following a collision between a police vehicle and a motorcycle on June 4 of this year.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the collision took place at the intersection of Powers Street and Redwood Avenue as police were travelling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition and the police officers were treated in hospital and released.

Following an IIU investigation, one officer has been issued a ticket for disobeying a traffic control device, namely a stop sign.

No further details were released as the matter is now before the courts.