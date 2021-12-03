147 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 7 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 68,308.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

a female in her 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Salem Home (reported Thursday)

a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

a male in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Thursday)

a male in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Friday)

a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

a female in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 1,403 active cases, 65,577 people have recovered, and 88 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,328.

319 new cases of the virus have been identified since Wednesday: 172 cases on Thursday, Dec. 2; and 147 cases today. This includes:

30 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

36 cases in the Northern health region

30 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

129 cases in the Southern Health region

94 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,896 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,183,325.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.