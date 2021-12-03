Comedian ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic at The Burt in July

Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic and his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will make a stop in Winnipeg next summer.

Yankovic will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on July 10, 2022 with special guest Emo Philips.

The tour will launch on April 23 and run through North America for six months and 140 shows, culminating in New York City on October 29 with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.