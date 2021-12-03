Selkirk Regional Health Centre Receiving $31M Expansion

30 Acute Care Inpatient Beds to Be Added

The Selkirk Regional Health Centre is receiving $31.6 million from the province to expand and support the growing needs of those seeking healthcare in the community

Premier Heather Stefanson and Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement Friday in Selkirk.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been, and continues to be, the most significant challenge of our time,” said Stefanson. “It has created and exposed challenges and opportunities in our health-care system and it has reaffirmed our commitment to provide better health care with reduced wait times, improved access and more services in communities closer to home for all Manitobans.”

The province says the investment will fund a significant expansion of the facility, increasing acute care inpatient beds by 30 and enhancing Selkirk’s ability to treat and monitor sicker patients.

The expansion will also increase specialized services, including surgical and inpatient care. Surgeries performed at the site, which include general procedures, gynecology, urology, plastics and endoscopy, will be increased when the renovations are complete.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year and will also include some minor design changes to improve patient flow and expand treatment capacity within the emergency department, which sees patients from across the Interlake-Eastern health region as well as some from the northern suburbs of Winnipeg.

