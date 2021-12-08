Assiniboine Park, FortWhyte Alive Receive Trail Funding

WINNIPEG — The province is providing $71,000 to create a new trail system in Assiniboine Park and enhance existing trails at FortWhyte Alive.

The Assiniboine Park project includes new pathways in The Grove at The Leaf — Canada’s Diversity Gardens. The FortWhyte Alive project, currently in progress, will update existing signage to improve navigation while also improving visitor experience and accessibility. The project also includes a redesign of the pathways on the east and south sides of the interpretive centre so they are more accessible and functional for visitors.

“This past year has affirmed so clearly how much we need nature and that it should be accessible to everyone,” said Liz Wilson, president and CEO, FortWhyte Alive.

“This is why we are thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to bring more people to our seven kilometres of urban trails and provide them with the space, direction and information they need to reconnect with nature.”

The funding is coming from the Trails Grant for Winnipeg, part of the Trails Manitoba grant program. The 2022 intake for grant applications is now open until January 21, 2022.