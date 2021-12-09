Manitoba MLA Danielle Adams Killed in Car Crash

Manitoba NDP MLA Danielle Adams has died following a vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Manitoba NDP says Adams, MLA for Thompson, was killed in a car accident near Thompson.

The mother of two young boys was first elected in 2019 and served as the NDP critic for child care, housing, disability and poverty matters

“Danielle’s passing is heartbreaking on so many levels — she was a young, caring mother who wore her heart on her sleeve,” said NDP leader Wab Kinew.

“She was a fierce advocate for her constituents in Thompson and always made northern Manitobans a priority. Our movement and our team will miss her deeply. I know I and my NDP colleagues will honor [sic] her life and legacy by continuing to fight hard for the things Danielle stood for.”

Adams is survived by her children and her husband, Bill.

I’m very sad to confirm Danielle Adams, the NDP MLA for Thompson and a dedicated mother and partner, passed away this afternoon. Danielle fought hard for a better life for families, northerners, & kids across Manitoba. To our dear colleague and friend—we will miss you so much! pic.twitter.com/YQhrHgLAlF — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) December 10, 2021