Manitobans Urged to Avoid Large Holiday Gatherings in Face of Omicron Variant

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s chief public health officer is urging people to reconsider large holiday gatherings.

Dr. Brent Roussin has released preliminary modelling that suggests the number of new daily COVID-19 cases could quadruple or more as the Omicron variant spreads in the coming weeks.

Roussin says there are few cases of the variant in Manitoba right now, but it has proven very transmissible in Ontario and the United Kingdom.

Roussin says people should stick to small gatherings where others are immunized.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s vaccination effort, says people should get fully immunized before gathering with loved ones.

Manitoba is already struggling to keep up with the demand for intensive care beds, and the government is not ruling out sending more patients out of province.