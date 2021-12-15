MPI Rebate Cheques Coming, PUB Approves Reduced Premiums

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers will be receiving a rebate cheque from Manitoba Public Insurance after the Public Utilities Board approved a $312 million rebate on Wednesday.

The good news doesn’t end there. The PUB also approved a request by MPI for a 1.57 percent rate decrease — the third year in a row rates have been reduced. The decrease will save the average passenger vehicle owner approximately $16 less in premiums per year.

The PUB also approved changes to the Driver Safety Rating (DSR) system. As a result, in 2022/23, the top of the DSR scale will expand from +15 to +16. This is the first step in a multi-year plan to gradually introduce higher DSR levels in the coming years, allowing the safest drivers to receive the greatest benefits.

Policyholders can expect to receive a rebate cheque in early February 2022.

The approved rates will be effective April 1, 2022, but because renewal dates are staggered, some vehicle owners will not pay their new rates until March 31, 2023.

