Woman Injured in Steinbach Crash with Pump Truck

A serious vehicle-pedestrian collision in Steinbach on Monday has resulted in the arrest of a truck driver.

Steinbach RCMP responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road West at around 8:45 a.m. to find a 64-year-old Winnipeg woman lying on the road with injuries.

Police determined the victim was walking eastbound and attempting to cross Highway 12 when a concrete pump truck, also travelling eastbound on Park Road West, attempted to turn north onto Highway 12 and struck her.

The truck, being driven by a 25-year-old man from Mitchell, stopped and remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and taken into police custody. He was released to appear in court on March 10, 2022.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.