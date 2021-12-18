Winnipeg Transit Increasing Fares in New Year

It will cost you more to ride Winnipeg Transit in the New Year.

The City of Winnipeg is increasing full cash transit fares to $3.10 beginning January 1, 2022. Senior and youth cash fares will be $2.60.

Riders with 2021 bus tickets will still be able to use them, plus the applicable cash difference, until March 31, 2022.

Changes to complimentary parking, loading zones

The city also announced it will be ending complimentary one-hour parking at all metered locations from Monday to Friday, effective December 31, 2021.

Temporary 15-minute loading zones that were established around downtown and the Exchange District will also be ending on December 31. The Winnipeg Parking Authority had offered complimentary parking and temporary loading zones accommodations since March 28, 2020.

Two-hour complimentary parking will continue to be available on Saturdays for on-street paid parking locations. There is no requirement to pay for on-street parking on Sundays or statutory holidays.