New Gift Card a Boost to Downtown Businesses

WINNIPEG — A new downtown-specific gift card is helping to support local businesses in the core this holiday season.

The Downtown Winnipeg Gift Card program aims to spur spending at downtown businesses amid the ongoing pandemic as many attempt to make a financial recovery.

“We’ve seen Winnipeggers come together to support local businesses and the Downtown Winnipeg Gift Card gives them a new way to show their support and get something in return,” says Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“By purchasing a Downtown gift card and then spending it at their favourite downtown business, Winnipeggers can help support the owners and employees who are an important part of the downtown community.”

Those who purchase a $30 “bonus” gift card for $20 will receive a $10 bonus to shop and dine at their favourite downtown retail stores, restaurants or personal services businesses.

There are more than 100 downtown businesses registered to participate in the gift card program.