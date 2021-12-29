947 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 6 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 947 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 77,485. New cases announced on Wednesday set a new single-day record in the province since the pandemic began.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

Health officials say there are 7,488 active cases, 68,613 people have recovered, and 141 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 25 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,384.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 1,772 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 825 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 947 cases today. This includes:

153 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

18 cases in the Northern health region

218 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

195 cases in the Southern Health region

1,188 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,852 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,266,474.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.