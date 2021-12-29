Winnipeg to Begin Residential Plowing on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Following 20 cm of snow that fell between Monday and Tuesday, the City of Winnipeg will soon begin plowing residential streets.

A residential parking ban is going into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on January 2, 2022.

Residents in snow zones D, I, O, S, U and V will be the first to see snow plows on their streets between Thursday and Friday.

Residents can find their snow zones on the city’s website and use the snow clearing status map to check the progress of the cleanup.

Motorists parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared. Those drivers who do find their vehicle has been towed can call 311 to locate it.