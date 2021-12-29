Two Charged After Man Kidnapped, Assaulted, Left North of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have charged two people in connection with a kidnapping and assault that occurred last month in North Kildonan.

On November 20, a passerby located a man in his 20s lying near a path along River Road in the RM of St. Andrews, Manitoba. The man had been left in the snow, bound, severely injured and without a jacket or shoes. He was taken to hospital in Winnipeg, where he told police what had happened hours prior.

That same afternoon, police say the victim agreed to meet with several people outside his home. He was then forced into a waiting vehicle and taken to an unknown residence, where he was tied up and seriously assaulted. Police say the captors also demanded he call his family and friends to demand large sums of money. The suspects took various personal items from the victim before leaving him in the snow north of the city.

Investigators identified two suspects and executed a search warrant in the Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood on December 18 and in the Osborne Village area on December 27.

Adem Ahmed Mohamed, 18, and Akech Dut Ajak, 31, have been charged with attempt to commit murder, kidnapping and robbery.