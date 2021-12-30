MPI Issuing $312M in Rebate Cheques to Policyholders

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers and policyholders can look forward to a rebate cheque in mid-February.

Manitoba Public Insurance says it will be issuing $312 million in rebates, which works out to be approximately $328 to an average private passenger policy.

The cheques are the third rebate from the Crown corporation in less than two years — $110 million in May 2020 and $69 million in December 2020.

It’s estimated about 578,000 cheques will be issued. Customers planning a change of address should notify MPI no later than January 12, 2022 to ensure they receive their rebate cheque. Rebate amounts of $10 or less will be credited to the customer’s account.

MPI says the latest round of rebates are due to a combination of fewer claims during the COVID–19 pandemic and strong financial results.