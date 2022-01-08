Assiniboine Park Zoo Briefly Closing for Annual Maintenance

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed next week for annual maintenance activities.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy says the zoo will be inaccessible to the public from January 10-14. During that time, employees will make minor repairs, paint, and deep clean the zoo’s buildings. Visitor services, retail, and food and beverage operations within the zoo will also be closed during this time.

The zoo will remain open this weekend with regular hours of operation (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) before closing on Monday.

Following the maintenance closure, the zoo will resume regular hours of operation on Saturday, January 15.