Heavy Snow, Blowing Winds Tracking into Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Fuel up the snowblower and stretch those shovelling muscles, Manitoba.

A special weather statement issued on Sunday has the southern portion of the province in store for a blast of wintry weather over the next two days.

“An Alberta clipper will move across the Prairies Monday night bringing a heavy swath of snow from eastern Saskatchewan southeastward to Lake of the Woods,” the statement reads.

The heaviest snow will be in the Parkland region, much of the Red River Valley including Winnipeg, and the Whiteshell. Forecasters are predicting between 10 to 20 cm of snow in these areas.

Paired with heavy precipitation, strong northwesterly winds will develop over the region on Tuesday. Winds of 40 to 50 km/h are likely, with the strongest winds being in the Red River Valley with gusts of up to 70 km/h on Tuesday afternoon into the overnight period.

Environment Canada says the strong winds, combined with freshly fallen snow, will produce a widespread area of blowing snow. The most extensive blowing snow is likely to occur in the Red River Valley on Tuesday night and is likely to result in a deterioration of travel conditions.

“Conditions will improve Wednesday morning as the winds taper off. Behind this system, another surge of arctic air will move into the Prairies. Overnight lows will drop to near minus 30 midweek, then milder temperatures will return to the region for the end of the week,” the statement concludes.