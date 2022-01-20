Festival du Voyageur Returning with Mix of Outdoor, Virtual Activities

WINNIPEG — For the second year in a row, Festival du Voyageur will be trying its best to put on a festival that is both safe and fun.

Given the ongoing threat of COVID-19, festival organizers have adopted a hybrid model that will see visitors return to Voyageur Park as well as a virtual component.

Familiar festival outdoor activities will return, such as historical interpretation at Fort Gibraltar, the children’s playground and large slide, horse sleigh rides, snowshoeing, maple taffy, and traditional and contemporary music projecting from the new Boîte à chansons — a mobile concert trailer.

“Just like the Voyageurs did in troubled waters, we continue to paddle the canoe forward,” said Darrel Nadeau, executive director of the Festival du Voyageur.

“Festival enthusiasts have a desire to be back at the Parc du Voyageur to celebrate once again, to dance and be festive. We owe it to them to remain optimistic regarding programming for Festival 2022 and have planned over 50 performances, outdoor activities and various ways to celebrate from home.”

The Relais du Voyageur will be back at the Centre culturel franco-manitobain (CCFM) with daily and nightly weekend in-person and virtual performances. For festivalgoers at home, a selection of performances will be available for viewing online and accessible on demand.

Organizers say they are ready to adapt accordingly to any potential changes to the restrictions currently in effect.

The 53rd Festival du Voyageur will take place from February 18 to 27, 2022. Visit HeHo.ca for further information.