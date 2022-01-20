Winnipeg Blue Bombers Re-Sign All-Star Linebacker Bighill

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension.

Bighill, the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player, returns for a fourth season with the Blue and Gold and his 10th in the CFL.

Bighill’s 2021 season was one of his finest as he led the CFL’s stingiest defence with 70 tackles and added two quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — one for a touchdown. Bighill also registered eight tackles in the Western Final and another five in the 108th Grey Cup.

The three-time Grey Cup champion (2019 and 2021 Blue Bombers and 2011 with the Lions) has played in 146 games in his CFL career and ranks eighth in league history all-time in total tackles.

In his three seasons with the Blue Bombers, Bighill has appeared in 47 regular-season games and has racked up 236 tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions, six fumble recoveries and scored two touchdowns.